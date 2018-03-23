New overnight on WLBT: Jackson home goes up in flames

We'll have a live report on the latest involving a home in Jackson that caught fire.
New business is coming to Ridgeland and it involves reclining chairs and cocktails. We'll fill you in on the details.
Another government shutdown has been avoided for now. We'll have the latest from Washington.
See you in 10.
~Joy
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
