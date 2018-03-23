Flames engulf Jackson home

Fire breaks out at Jackson home; Source: WLBT

A Jackson home went up in flames early Friday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Woodburn Street around 1:30 a.m.

According to Chief Sanders with the Jackson Fire Department, the fire was put out and nobody was inside the building.

No injuries were reported and a fire investigator is working to determine the cause.

