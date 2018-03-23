Trooper claims cadets were forced to make abuse claims against MHP

Gayle Miller McMullin says in a recently filed supplemental complaint that the cadets were coerced by Col. Chris Gilliard to submit documentation of 'bogus' abuse that resulted in the unpaid suspension of McMullin and several training officers.
McMullin says her bosses are targeting her for filing a racial discrimination lawsuit last year. The complaint says officers have witnessed retaliation against McMullin. It says the ordered suspensions and investigations are meant to intimidate the suspended officers into refusing to testify in McMullin's lawsuit.
These officers are still suspended until the investigation is over.
(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.
(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.
(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
Tuesday's school shooting in Maryland that left the shooter dead and two students wounded increasingly appears to be the action of a lovesick teenager.More >>
(Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP). In this March 20, 2018 photo, Sequita Thompson, recounts the horror of seeing her grandson Stephan Clark dead in her backyard after he was shot by police in Sacramento, Calif. Relatives, activists and Sacramen...
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.