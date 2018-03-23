Trooper claims cadets were forced to make abuse claims against MHP

A federal lawsuit has been filed claiming that the allegations about MHP hazing cadets is false.

A Mississippi state trooper and training director who was suspended in February on abuse allegations says cadets were forced to make claims of abuse or they would be kicked out of class.

Gayle Miller McMullin says in a recently filed supplemental complaint that the cadets were coerced by Col. Chris Gilliard to submit documentation of 'bogus' abuse that resulted in the unpaid suspension of McMullin and several training officers.

McMullin says her bosses are targeting her for filing a racial discrimination lawsuit last year. The complaint says officers have witnessed retaliation against McMullin. It says the ordered suspensions and investigations are meant to intimidate the suspended officers into refusing to testify in McMullin's lawsuit.

These officers are still suspended until the investigation is over.

