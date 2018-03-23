Trooper claims cadets were forced to make abuse claims against M - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Trooper claims cadets were forced to make abuse claims against MHP

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Federal lawsuit filed saying MHP hazing allegations false; Source: MHP Federal lawsuit filed saying MHP hazing allegations false; Source: MHP
Federal lawsuit filed saying MHP hazing allegations false; Source: MHP Federal lawsuit filed saying MHP hazing allegations false; Source: MHP
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A federal lawsuit has been filed claiming that the allegations about MHP hazing cadets is false.

A Mississippi state trooper and training director who was suspended in February on abuse allegations says cadets were forced to make claims of abuse or they would be kicked out of class.

RELATED: Investigation ordered into allegations of mistreatment of MHP cadets

Gayle Miller McMullin says in a recently filed supplemental complaint that the cadets were coerced by Col. Chris Gilliard to submit documentation of 'bogus' abuse that resulted in the unpaid suspension of McMullin and several training officers.

McMullin says her bosses are targeting her for filing a racial discrimination lawsuit last year. The complaint says officers have witnessed retaliation against McMullin. It says the ordered suspensions and investigations are meant to intimidate the suspended officers into refusing to testify in McMullin's lawsuit.

These officers are still suspended until the investigation is over.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.?

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:27:27 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:08:24 GMT
    (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    More >>

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    More >>

  • Man's body left lying on the side of road after EMS pronounced him dead

    Man's body left lying on the side of road after EMS pronounced him dead

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:48:34 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:48:34 GMT
    Ty Ross' body was left on the side of the road after being pronounced dead. (Source: WWSB/Julie Ross)Ty Ross' body was left on the side of the road after being pronounced dead. (Source: WWSB/Julie Ross)

    Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away. 

    More >>

    Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away. 

    More >>

  • Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:09:14 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:08:14 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly