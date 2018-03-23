McComb police investigating Dollar General burglary

The McComb Police Department is investigating after Dollar General was robbed on Hwy 51.

According to police, around 4:15 a.m. Friday morning, the alarm was activated at Dollar General and officers were dispatched.

When officers arrived, they noticed the front door was damaged. Five black males wearing hoodies were seen on security video coming in the front door and taking cartons of cigarettes before driving away in a white SUV.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3213 or CrimeStoppers at 601-684-0033.

