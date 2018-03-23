JPD: Man, woman wanted for burglarizing car and using stolen deb - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD: Man, woman wanted for burglarizing car and using stolen debit card

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are looking for a man and woman wanted for burglarizing a car and using a stolen debit car.

They were caught on surveillance video on February 13.

If you recognize either of these two suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). Your information could be worth up to $2500. 

