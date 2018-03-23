Police say "Lil Chuckie" shot Vicksburg man in leg after argument

Vicksburg police are looking for a man accused of shooting another man in the leg Thursday night.

At around 11:45 p.m., Vicksburg police responded to River Region Medical in reference to a gunshot victim in the emergency room. 34-year-old Eldrae Stewart told police he was at his next door neighbor’s house on Jefferson Street when an argument occurred between him and 20-year-old Charles Lee Doss aka “Lil Chuckie”.

Stewart said Doss pulled a gun and shot him in once in the left leg.

He said he ran from Jefferson Street to Mundy Street, where a relative drove him to the hospital. He was listed in good condition then released.

Vicksburg police need the help of the public to locate Charles Lee Doss. If anyone has information on Doss please call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601.636.2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601.355.tips (8477) or logon to p3tips.com.

