Woman arrested, charged for shooting into Rankin Co. home

A woman has been arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied home during a drive-by shooting.

The homeowner, in the Hugh Ward area near the reservoir, called the Rankin County Sheriff's Office this morning. According to Chief Investigator Dwayne Thornton, at least three bullets hit the house.

Rankin County Sheriffs called the U.S. Marshals to assist them in finding the suspect.

Tanya Dorsey was found and arrested in Jackson and is in the process of booking her into the Rankin County Jail.

