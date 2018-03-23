Woman shot in the leg after argument over man at nail salon - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Woman shot in the leg after argument over man at nail salon

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in the leg at a nail salon on Northside Drive. 

According to  JPD, the woman was shot after a fight with another woman over a man at Lilly's Nails. 

Both women left the salon and the 23-year-old victim later arrived at the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

Officers are working to positively identify a suspect. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

