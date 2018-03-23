Woman shot in the leg after argument over man at nail salon

The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in the leg at a nail salon on Northside Drive.

According to JPD, the woman was shot after a fight with another woman over a man at Lilly's Nails.

#JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Northside Dr. Initial reports are of a female suffering from a leg injury following an altercation with another female. No additional info available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 23, 2018

Both women left the salon and the 23-year-old victim later arrived at the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers are working to positively identify a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

