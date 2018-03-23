Woman shot in the leg on Northside Drive - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Woman shot in the leg on Northside Drive

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in the leg on Northside Drive. 

According to a tweet from JPD, the woman was shot after a fight with another woman at Lilly's Nails. 

There is no word on the condition of the victim. 

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

