Woman shot in the leg on Northside Drive

The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in the leg on Northside Drive.

According to a tweet from JPD, the woman was shot after a fight with another woman at Lilly's Nails.

#JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Northside Dr. Initial reports are of a female suffering from a leg injury following an altercation with another female. No additional info available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 23, 2018

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.