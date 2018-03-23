Metal thieves destroying Jackson Enterprise Center

For several months now, dilapidated conditions have been deteriorating at the now closed Jackson Enterprise Center. Source: WLBT

The million-plus square foot property closed down last year.

Metal thieves have ripped off all of the walls of a main warehouse, leaving it completely exposed.

The thieves have now shifted their attention to the building's wiring -- ripping out electrical sockets in the hunt for valuable copper.

Visitors to Battlefield Park couldn't believe their eyes, at the destruction before them.

"It's just a hazard to society," said Richard M. "The owner needs to step up to the plate and get it taken care of, because it's dangerous for kids."

The Jackson Fire Department was called in Thursday when someone began burning the plastic off the precious metal, right on the property.

Jackson police were present too.

Metal thieves hauling away whatever they can find, anyway they can, oblivious to the law.

Police department sources say the property owner won't sign an affidavit to file charges against the thieves, so they don't have anyway to keep them out of the unsecured property.

Some vagrants appear to have moved in permanently, setting up an apartment in the corner of a warehouse.

Others have moved to the top floor and appear to be re-arranging their free living space.

There's still water running in the building, which may be the only reason the thieves haven't ripped out the heavy, pressurized pipes, about the only metal left behind.

In the basement, leaking water is mixing with chemicals, creating a pool of environmental problems several feet deep.

MSNEWSNOW has contacted the City of Jackson, Jackson police and Ward 7 councilwoman Virgi Lindsay for comment.

They were either unavailable or have not yet responded.

