JPD: Man shot multiple times shows up at hospital

The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man arrived at the hospital with multiple injuries.

According to a tweet from JPD, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Shots were fired from a dark colored sedan with tinted windows.

The victim's injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

