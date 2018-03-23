JPD: Man shot multiple times shows up at hospital - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

BREAKING

JPD: Man shot multiple times shows up at hospital

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man arrived at the hospital with multiple injuries. 

According to a tweet from JPD, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Shots were fired from a dark colored sedan with tinted windows. 

The victim's injuries appear to be non life-threatening.  

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly