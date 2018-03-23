Future scientists and engineers compete at state regionals at JSU

Day two of the Mississippi Science and Engineering Fair Regionals was underway Friday at Jackson State University. Source: WLBT

Could the next scientific break through or life changing invention be in the mind of a Mississippi student?

Day two of the Mississippi Science and Engineering Fair Regionals was underway Friday at Jackson State University.

Hundreds of students are putting their theories and experiments on display, hoping to win thousands in scholarships and make improvements in technology.

"They are our next bright minds," said said Dr. Jacqueline Steven with the Department of Biology at JSU. "They are actually using all the different STEM areas."

Stevens is overseeing the annual Mississippi Science and Engineering Fair Regionals where students from six central counties in the state are putting their projects on display.

650 students are taking part in the annual contest leading up to the state finals.

Sandra Cordova of Jim Hill High School made it to the second round with a presentation on medication's affect on bacteria.

She wants to be a forensic scientist.

"Science is really interesting to me," said Cordova. "It makes you have to get involved with it and then when you get hands on experience with science, it helps you understand more about the world around you."

Madison Central senior John Michels researched enzyme reactions to monounsaturated and saturated fats.

"I'd like to become a chemical or biomedical engineer, because I'm really interested in engineering," said Michels. "I've been taking an engineering course. I'm in high school and I've also been really interested in science from a very young age because of all the potential it has to improve our lives."

Senior Robert Blaine, junior Fabian Hill and senior Melody Wheat worked on a project to end infant fatalities.

The three attend Jim Hill High School and spent hours configuring and working on devices attached to a baby car seat.

"Our project is called the Baby Bleeper, and it is a project that alerts the driver when the baby has gotten out of the seat and if the seat has been unbuckled or it's securely buckled," said Hill.

"We really, really had fun with the sense of discovery that we had while were were programming the micro controller, and we were trying to bug out the system," said Blaine.

"Many of the students who have participated in the science fairs in the past have gone to top universities," said Dr. Stevens. "In the past, we've had students to win at the International Science Fair."

The Mississippi Science and Engineering Fair takes place April 5.

The International competition will be held this year in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

