Future scientists and engineers compete at state regionals at JSU

The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
According to the AP there will be exceptions only in "limited circumstances."More >>
According to the AP there will be exceptions only in "limited circumstances."More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>