Weekend lane closures scheduled for I-55 through north Jackson

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is preparing to give I-55 a facelift from Ridgeland through north Jackson.

A makeover is on the way for Interstate 55 north in the metro. MDOT officials say the goal is to repave the highway from the Natchez Trace to the I-55/I-20 split.

“It will be great. It will be great when they finish," said one Jackson resident. "Right now, the road is all congested.”

“It makes the road safe," said another motorist. "It will allow traffic to flow and the other benefit is your car doesn't get torn up as much.”

Work begins in Jackson Saturday morning.

MDOT crews will begin concrete repairs in the left and center northbound lanes of I-55 between Pearl Street and High Street in Jackson, then start on the left and center southbound lanes of I-55 between Lakeland Drive and Fortification Street.

Signs are already up reminding motorists to be on high alert for roadside workers during this closure.

Drivers say while they are not looking forward to the traffic delays, they're pleased to hear I-55 is getting a facelift.

“That is the long-term plan. You have to give a little to get a little," said a motorist. "If you have to deal with some lane closures to get a new, paved road then why not.”

Work will begin Saturday, March 24 at 3 a.m. until Sunday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

The work will happen at night to reduce the impact to those traveling I-55 this weekend.

