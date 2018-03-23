Jackson State parts ways with women's basketball coach

Jackson State is parting ways with women's basketball coach Surina Dixon. The Clarion-Ledger reports the university said Thursday it would not renew Dixon's contract.

JSU President William Bynum says he met with both Dixon and her team regarding the university's decision. He says she will receive her full pay and benefits until her contract expires in June. But he says he went public with the decision so he can start an immediate coaching search.

Bynum says they hope to have a replacement by April 15.

JSU went 82-93 overall and 55-53 in SWAC play in six seasons under Dixon's leadership.

Dixon could not immediately be reached for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.