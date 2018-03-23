Move Over Laws: Designed to protect the ones that Protect Us

There are a set of laws that many of us don't think about. They are called "Move Over Laws" and they are there to protect the very people that protect us.

"We have safety vests on for a reason," said Eric Phillips who has been a paramedic for over 15 years.



He says nothing frustrates paramedics more than when people don't move over.



"It's really rare that we're going to turn on the lights and sirens with a patient in the back but when we do it's for a very specific purpose," said Phillips. "We need to move very quickly towards the hospital."



Phillips says it becomes very aggravating and difficult for paramedics to make decisions for patients based on traffic patterns.



Corporal Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says that many people do pull over when they see an officer on the side of the road but many don't.



"They have plenty of time to get over and everything but they will just woosh," said Corporal Henry.



Believe or not, he says there are some drivers who actually record traffic stops with their phones.



And just because a trooper has pulled someone over does NOT mean they won't get you too.



"If I see that person has clearance to move over prior to him getting to me and they don't I will pull them over and give them a citation for the move over law violation," added Henry.



The bottom line, move over.

Phillips leaves us with this message: "To those of you that do slow down and move over and give right of way to those who work on the side of the highway or to the emergency responders we thank you from the bottom of our heart."

