North sweeps South in All-Star doubleheader in a pair of close games

The best juniors in the Magnolia State were in one place Friday night. The annual North/South All-Star Game took place at the A.E. Wood Coliseum.
Kentucky commit D.J. Jeffries dropped 24 points and 16 rebounds as the North Boys won 86-84.
The North Girls rallied from 25 down in the 2nd half to beat the South 85-82.
https://twitter.com/hrisHdgison/status/9733379238066
Final @MACoaches North-South All-Star boys boxscore.— Mississippi Gridiron (@MSGRIDIRON) March 24, 2018
North 86
South 84@misshsaa @bshields0244 pic.twitter.com/nKsOHQHek7
https://twitter.com/MSGRIDIRON/status/977352502768230405
Final @MACoaches North-South All-Star girls boxscore.— Mississippi Gridiron (@MSGRIDIRON) March 24, 2018
North 85
South 82@misshsaa @bshields0244 pic.twitter.com/NNyFokAX19
