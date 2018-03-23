North sweeps South in All-Star doubleheader in a pair of close games

The best juniors in the Magnolia State were in one place Friday night. The annual North/South All-Star Game took place at the A.E. Wood Coliseum.

Kentucky commit D.J. Jeffries dropped 24 points and 16 rebounds as the North Boys won 86-84.

The North Girls rallied from 25 down in the 2nd half to beat the South 85-82.

https://twitter.com/hrisHdgison/status/9733379238066

https://twitter.com/MSGRIDIRON/status/977352502768230405