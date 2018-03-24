Malik Newman has 17 pts as Kansas advances to Elite Eight - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Malik Newman has 17 pts as Kansas advances to Elite Eight

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Source: Kansas Basketball

A Callaway Charger is one win away from the Final Four. Malik Newman had 17 points Friday night as 1 seed Kansas beat 5 seed Clemson 80-76.

Newman also chipped in 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal in the Jayhawks Sweet 16 victory. KU advances to the Elite Eight for the 3rd straight season.

Kansas will face Duke Sunday for a spot in the Final Four.

