Malik Newman has 17 pts as Kansas advances to Elite Eight

A Callaway Charger is one win away from the Final Four. Malik Newman had 17 points Friday night as 1 seed Kansas beat 5 seed Clemson 80-76.
Newman also chipped in 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal in the Jayhawks Sweet 16 victory. KU advances to the Elite Eight for the 3rd straight season.
Watch Malik react to the victory below.
Hear from @KUHoops after it holds off @ClemsonMBB. #MarchMadness https://t.co/KG8EGI89yJ— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 24, 2018
Malik Newman has a team-high 13 points at the under 12 timeout. Udoka Azubuike (12) and Lagerald Vick (11) also have double figures for the Jayhawks. #KUbball leads Clemson 62-42 with 11:46 to play pic.twitter.com/PGI1xjOI0w— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 24, 2018
Kansas will face Duke Sunday for a spot in the Final Four.
