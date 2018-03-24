JPD needs help identifying burglary suspect

Jackson Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of breaking into a house in the 200 block of Princeton Street earlier this week.

According to a tweet from JPD, he appears to have a tattoo on his right hand.

WANTED: #JPD needs help with identifying this male, suspected of burglarizing a residence in the 200 block of Princeton St. earlier this week. He appears to have a tattoo on the outer right hand. Anyone with info, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). #CashForClues pic.twitter.com/jZTz7HUqyc — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 24, 2018

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

