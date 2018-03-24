Protesters in Jackson call to Governor for change during "March for Our Lives"

In Jackson, students, parents, grandparents, teachers - supporters from all walks of life gathered by the Mississippi Supreme Court building, calling across to lawmakers at the Capitol, all demanding one thing......Source: WLBT

The "March for Our Lives" took place across the nation Saturday, protesting gun violence and demanding more rigid regulation of weapons in America.

In Jackson, students, parents, grandparents, teachers - supporters from all walks of life gathered by the Mississippi Supreme Court building, calling across to lawmakers at the Capitol, all demanding one thing.

The protesters all marched with a common purpose, but different motivations brought them there in the first place.

Abby Sivak is a 7th-grade student who says she wants stricter gun laws because the fear of a school shooting is distracting in class.

"We've been having more lock-down drills to practice, and one of the teachers actually locks the doors no matter what, just to make sure we're safe," said Sivak. "And they're a lot stricter about making sure we have hall passes when we're in the class, and that they know where we are at all times."

Bret Pimentel teaches at Delta State University, where a professor was shot in the head in 2015.

"It wouldn't have helped us that day to have more guns around. It would've been better if the person who had a gun that day hadn't been able to get one. That's why I'm here," said Pimentel.

Victoria Long, a Sophomore at Madison Central, spoke in front of the crowd to honor every victim of a school shooting.

"We go to school to learn, we don't go to school to die," said Long.

One of the chants the protesters shouted during their march was "I call BS!"

"For everyone who says 'It's not the guns, it's the people behind the trigger,' I call BS!" Long added.

This band of demonstrators, young and old, has finally reached a breaking point and is calling on lawmakers for change, screaming "Phil Bryant, do your job!" outside the Governor's mansion.



"My five-year-old came home yesterday to teach me a chant: 'No guns, world peace.' So we're real proud of her," said Penny Greene, who came to the march with her grandchildren.

Mary Helen Able leads the Mississippi faction of Moms Demand Action.

"We're not anti-gun," said Able. We're anti-gun-violence. We're pro-gun-safety," said Able.

The protesters are an impassioned, empowered people, who say they won't back down.

"We're demanding change. Today, we march for our lives, for spirits wounded, and for safety across the nation," said Hannah Davis, a Junior at Brandon High School.

