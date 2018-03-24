Clinton beats Germantown to win 8th straight game - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Clinton beats Germantown to win 8th straight game

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
We had a Saturday matinee in high school baseball. Clinton (9-4) and Germantown (12-2) are off to great starts on the season.

The Arrows look advantage of the squeeze play to beat the Mavericks 10-4. Trave Hopkins' crew win their 8th straight game.

