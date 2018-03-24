Parker Caracci shuts the door again as #5 Ole Miss wins series at #11 Texas A&M

Parker Caracci was called upon Thursday to shut the door for #5 Ole Miss. Five punchouts later the Rebels won the series opener at #11 Texas A&M.

Mike Bianco tabbed the Jackson Prep alum once again on Saturday. The Aggies had the tying run at 2nd in the bottom of the 9th. Caracci wheeled and dealed to give the Rebels a 7-6 victory. Parker notched his 3rd save of the season.

BALLGAME! Parker Caracci goes through the heart of the Texas A&M order and strikes out Logan Foster on a full count to seal the SEC series victory for No. 5 Ole Miss!

Ole Miss wins a weekend series where all three games were decided by 1 run. Tyler Keenan was a triple shy of the cycle in the victory. He hit a 2-run homer in the 4th.

CRUSHED! Tyler Keenan takes the Aggies out to dead center to make it a one-run game!





The Rebels improve to 22-3 overall, 4-2 in SEC play. They'll host #15 Southern Miss Tuesday in Oxford. First pitch is at 6:30pm.