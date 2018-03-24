Yazoo City celebrates Super Bowl champion Fletcher Cox

We had a party Saturday in Yazoo City. Hometown hero Fletcher Cox the star of a parade fit for a champion.

The Mississippi State alum was one of the stars on defense as the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII. He's the 2nd person from Yazoo City to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. #91 told me about getting a special phone call from Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Brown.

"It means a lot," Cox said. "Obviously we all know who the first one is. I talk to him a lot. The most important part of it is after that win, he reached out to me, congratulated me. We had a pretty short conversation but it was sweet."

Today's parade and party at the county fairgrounds brought things full circle for someone that's just a kid from Yazoo.

"Knowing where I am now and knowing where I came from, it's just a totally different story. Growing up as a kid, going to college, and going to the NFL, not many kids around here got to experience that. I'm hoping and wishing that every kid look at me as one of their mentors, and a guy they want to be like. Be better than me, that's what makes things so special. I'm going into my 7th year in the NFL, never would I have thought that I would go into my 7th year. I'm enjoying every minute of it."

It’s a party in Yazoo City. Parade underway for Super Bowl champion Fletcher Cox #FlyEaglesFly #HailState pic.twitter.com/C4RCz6lHHm — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) March 24, 2018