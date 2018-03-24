I-55 lane closures causing traffic backup

The left and center Northbound lanes between Pearl and High street are closed as well as two Southbound lanes between Lakeland Drive and Fortification Street.....Soutce: WLBT

The roadway will reopen Sunday night at seven.....Source: WLBT

Drivers should prepare to add time to their commute when traveling through these areas this weekend....Source: WLBT

Multiple lanes of I-55 are closed for crews to make repairs to the concrete. The left and center Northbound lanes between Pearl and High street are closed as well as two Southbound lanes between Lakeland Drive and Fortification Street.

Drivers should prepare to add time to their commute when traveling through these areas this weekend.

The roadway will reopen Sunday night at seven.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved