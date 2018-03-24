Jackson church holds active shooter drill

Emergency drills will be conducted each quarter and the scenarios will become more challenging over time....Source: WLBT

It's a situation that no one wants to talk about but recent events have made active shooter events a reality that everyone must be prepared for. Unfortunately, that means even the safest of havens, the church has to know what to do.

Members of local law enforcement and the congregation at Berean 7th Day Adventist church on Woodrow Wilson Ave took part in an active shooter simulation.

Saturday the focus was evacuation. Stopwatches were used to time how quickly members could get it out of the building.

"We exited the church in 2:45 seconds with no duress. So, that's pretty good. Under duress they will get out much faster than that," said Sargent Kenney Bryant.



Emergency drills will be conducted each quarter and the scenarios will become more challenging over time. Ultimately the last exercise will occur without any notice.

