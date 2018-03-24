Jackson church holds active shooter drill

The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.More >>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>