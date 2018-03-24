Church Does Active Shooter Training

It's a situation that no one wants to talk about but recent events have made active shooter scenarios a reality that everyone must be prepared for. Unfortunately, that means even the safest of havens have to know what to do.

Saturday, the Hinds County Sheriffs Department led members of Berean 7th Day Adventist thru active shooter training.



"This day and age the way things are going it always better to be safe than sorry," said Sgt. Kenny Bryant of the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. "So we're working with the community trying to make sure they know how to be safe."



The focus was evacuation. Stopwatches were used to time how quickly members could get out of the building.



"We exited the church in 2:45 seconds with no duress. So, that's pretty good. Under duress, they will get out much faster than that.

Added Sgt. Bryant"



Members were divided by age group. The children were first. One by one, members of law enforcement guided people to safety.



Church Safety Officer Angela Harper says that drills will be conducted on a quarterly basis and the scenarios will change each time. Ultimately the last exercise will occur without notice.



"The members are not going to know exactly when they are," said Harper.

