The first Bianca Knight Invitational held Saturday in Ridgeland

A 2012 Olympic gold medalist gave back on Saturday. Bianca Knight hosted a track and field invitational at Ridgeland High School. 17 teams competed in field and running events at Titan Stadium.
Knight wants this event to help propel track and field back into the high school mainstream.
"I went to school here, I did great things here, the school took really good care of me," Knight said. "It's almost the least I could do is come back and have a track meet. My main goal is to try to make it where these kids who run track and they don't do other sports, or they do other sports and they're not the best at it but they could probably be a two-sport athlete, that they get the attention that they need so they can go to college as well."
2012 Olympic gold medalist Bianca Knight giving back to Ridgeland High. She’s hosting the 1st Bianca Knight Invitational.— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) March 24, 2018
17 high schools in action today pic.twitter.com/ZpsLRIUaJr
The great thing I learned about these kids today is that they want to know, and they want to get better... the bad thing is they feel underserved by those who are supposed to help them get better. We’ve gotta do better.— BIANCA KNIGHT (@MsBiancaAK) March 25, 2018
