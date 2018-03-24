Michigan in Final Four, will face Loyola-Chicago

Charles Matthews scored 17 points and Michigan earned its first Final Four berth since 2013 with a 58-54 victory over Florida State on Saturday night in the West Region final.

Moe Wagner scored 12 points as the Wolverines (32-7) earned their 13th consecutive victory by persevering through a defense-dominated second half and holding off a late charge from the Seminoles, who had already knocked off three higher-seeded teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan advanced to San Antonio next weekend to face the underdog heroes of Loyola-Chicago (32-5), who stunned the sport by winning the South Region.

Phil Cofer scored 16 points for the ninth-seeded Seminoles (23-13), who knocked off three higher-seeded opponents on their school's longest NCAA Tournament run since 1993.

