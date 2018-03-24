Job fairs highlight need for educators in metro

Dozens from around the metro came to job fairs in Canton and Jackson to see if they had what it takes to work for those school districts.

Administrators tell us they're looking for more than two hundred positions to be filled between now and the start of the next school year at Jackson Public Schools.

In Canton, 31 positions are up for grabs, and Lashundra Sutton is determined to get one of them.

"I'm going to all the schools. I love children," said Sutton.

Sutton said she wants to become a teacher's assistant at an elementary school.

That's what brought her to Canton for Saturday's session. In a matter of hours, she got a potential opportunity.

"She wants me to come by two weeks from now. She said she had a position open," added Sutton. "So, look at God!"

Though the majority of the positions needed are teachers, administrators in both districts say custodians and food service employees are also needed.

Some might think this time of year is an odd one for a school job fair since we're still weeks away from the end of the semester.

Spann Elementary School Principal Nicole Menotti says it's all by design.

"Contracts will be coming out, we'll be filling new positions. Sometimes schools are growing. We need to add positions," said Menotti. "And usually students who are in school are graduating at this time, so we're looking for people who are looking for a job."

More importantly, they're looking for people who can motivate young minds.

"I believe teaching is a calling," said Anthony Bailey. "If you don't have a passion and love for kids, this is definitely not the profession for you."

