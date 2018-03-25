Spring Market kicks off season with family fun and shopping

Jackson's Spring Market at the Trademart kicked off the start of the season. Spring Market is a gathering of vendors selling things you can't get at an ordinary shopping mall.

Vera Finley and her daughter Wilkedria Davis look forward to it every year.

"This is our second or third year coming together," said Finley. "We kind of make it an event. We save up so we can just shop a little bit, and enjoy Spring Market!."

That family-friendly atmosphere is what the organizers are really aiming for.

"Everyone's favorite part of the Spring Market is getting out and shopping with your friends and family, and just the closeness, and the fun you can have doing that," said Kristi Rowan, the show promoter.

The people who put the Spring Market together are the same ones who run Mistletoe at Christmastime.

They hand select the vendors and invite them to be a part of the show.

"Find a great variety of those that carry boutique clothing, children's clothing, gourmet food," explained Rowan. "We just try to find the unique and the stuff that you won't typically find in the stores."

Katherine Barber and her husband run a shop together. They drove over 500 miles from South Carolina just to be a part of the Spring Market.

"There's a lot of great vendors here, so we like being part of it since it's such a great quality," said Barber.

That's what keeps people like Vera and Wilkedria coming back!

"I just like to come and look at all the different vendors. There are people who come from different states. They have clothes, they have shoes, they have toys, so it's just a great way to see some different stores and to purchase things from them that we might not get right here in Mississippi," said Davis.

And there's a bonus on top of the fun and the unique buys.

Proceeds from a silent auction of donated items benefit CARA - Community Animal Rescue and Adoption.

