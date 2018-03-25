Malik Newman drops 32 pts as Kansas advances to the Final Four - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Malik Newman drops 32 pts as Kansas advances to the Final Four

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Source: Kansas Basketball Source: Kansas Basketball
OMAHA, NE (Mississippi News Now) -

A Jackson native will play on the biggest stage in college basketball. Malik Newman dropped a career high 32 points Sunday as Kansas beat Duke 84-78 in overtime. Thirteen of Malik's points came in the extra period.

The Jayhawks advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2012.

Newman shot 8 for 19 from the field, but nearly perfect from the free throw line (11 of 12). The Callaway alum also had 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists.

The Most Outstanding Player of the Midwest Region also got to cut down the net in Omaha.

Kansas will face Villanova in the Final Four on Saturday, March 31st.

