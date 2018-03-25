JSU student found dead on campus identified

The body found on the Jackson State University campus Sunday afternoon has been identified as 19-year-old computer science major Joshua Lawrence. He was found in Dixon Residence Hall, and campus police are investigating.

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends and the JSU community as we mourn this untimely and tragic death," said JSU President Dr. William Bynum. "Our students are always our first concern, and we have made counselors available to help them cope with this unfortunate loss.”

The JSU Department of Public Safety says there was no evidence of foul play, but the death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.