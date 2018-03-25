JSU student found dead on campus identified

Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.More >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.More >>
Milton E. McGregor, Montgomery entrepreneur and developer of VictoryLand, has died Sunday.More >>
Milton E. McGregor, Montgomery entrepreneur and developer of VictoryLand, has died Sunday.More >>
A 77-year-old woman is killed in Cardwell, MO.More >>
A 77-year-old woman is killed in Cardwell, MO.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in South Louisiana is a millionaire. The ticket that won Saturday night's drawing was sold in Lafayette, the Multi-State Lottery Association reports.More >>
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in South Louisiana is a millionaire. The ticket that won Saturday night's drawing was sold in Lafayette, the Multi-State Lottery Association reports.More >>