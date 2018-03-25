Mississippi State heading to Women's Final Four for the 2nd stra - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi State heading to Women's Final Four for the 2nd straight season

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
Source: NCAA Source: NCAA

Mississippi State was tested Sunday by UCLA, but the maroon and white put the final touches on a KC masterpiece.

Teaira McCowan had 23 points and 21 rebounds as the Bulldogs beat the Bruins 89-73. Victoria Vivians led all scorers with 24 points in the victory.

MSU led by 18 at one point but UCLA trimmed it to a 6 point game. McCowan delivered the dagger with a and-1 in the final minute.

Check out postgame reaction from the Bulldogs below.

MSU punches their ticket to Columbus, Ohio. The Bulldogs will face Louisville on Friday, March 30th.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly