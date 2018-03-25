Mississippi State heading to Women's Final Four for the 2nd straight season

Mississippi State was tested Sunday by UCLA, but the maroon and white put the final touches on a KC masterpiece.

Teaira McCowan had 23 points and 21 rebounds as the Bulldogs beat the Bruins 89-73. Victoria Vivians led all scorers with 24 points in the victory.

Vic wants to see YOU in Columbus pic.twitter.com/YmFZ9jmb8p — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) March 26, 2018

MSU led by 18 at one point but UCLA trimmed it to a 6 point game. McCowan delivered the dagger with a and-1 in the final minute.

Check out postgame reaction from the Bulldogs below.

MSU punches their ticket to Columbus, Ohio. The Bulldogs will face Louisville on Friday, March 30th.