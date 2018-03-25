Jackson State turns triple play to finish off sweep of Alcorn St - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson State turns triple play to finish off sweep of Alcorn State

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Jackson State scored 39 runs this weekend at Alcorn State, but the Tigers turned a webgem on defense to finish off a sweep. Jesus Santana, Wesley Reyes, and Raul Hernandez combined on a triple play in the bottom of the 9th as JSU beat the Braves 13-8.

Dezmond Chumley had 4 RBI Sunday, including a two-run home run in the 6th inning.

The Tigers improve to 17-6 overall. They lead the SWAC East Division with a 9-3 record.

