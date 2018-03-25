Jackson State turns triple play to finish off sweep of Alcorn State

Jackson State scored 39 runs this weekend at Alcorn State, but the Tigers turned a webgem on defense to finish off a sweep. Jesus Santana, Wesley Reyes, and Raul Hernandez combined on a triple play in the bottom of the 9th as JSU beat the Braves 13-8.

Dezmond Chumley had 4 RBI Sunday, including a two-run home run in the 6th inning.

Tigers sweep at the Rat.

JSU shut down the Braves in the last 4 innings to take the last W of the weekend.



Jackson State- 13

Alcorn State- 8 — Nick Ducote (@NickDucoteWLBT) March 25, 2018

The Tigers improve to 17-6 overall. They lead the SWAC East Division with a 9-3 record.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.