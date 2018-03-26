Popular steakhouse in Ridgeland closing

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Ridgeland will be closing. Cooper Restaurants, which operates the franchise, made the announcement.

The steakhouse has been located in the Renaissance Center for the past ten years, opening in July of 2008.

“We are honored by the support that we have received in Ridgeland, Mississippi over the past 10 years," said Luis del Valle, Vice President Cooper Restaurants. "Central Mississippi has sustained incredible growth and Ruth’s Chris Steak House has been proud to have been a part of this community. Unfortunately, due to changing market dynamics we have made the decision to close this Ruth’s Chris location.”

Cooper also operates the Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Mobile, Alabama.

