How to find the cheapest airfare

CheapAir.com crunched the numbers on 917 million airfares to come up with advice that could help you save serious money on your next trip!

When is the best time to actually book that airfare?

According to the CheapAir data, the prime booking window is 21 to 121 days before departure. The fares will still go up and down within that time frame, but that's when prices are within 5 percent of rock bottom.

Your best bet, in terms of the greatest savings, is 70 days out!

Here's why it's so important:

According to CheapAir's data, buying your ticket more than 169 days in advance means you pay $50 more, on average, and booking it at the last minute will cost you $200 more, at least.

Now multiply that by the number of people in your family, and you will see it adds up!

CheapAir says the old advice about buying your tickets on Tuesday doesn't hold true anymore, but, when you travel does make a big difference!

Flying out on a Wednesday, versus a Sunday, can save you on average $76 per ticket!

Time of year matters as well. The cheapest months to fly are January, followed by February!

