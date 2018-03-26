Pike Co. SO looking for four-wheeler thief/thieves

Jackson police looking for suspect/suspects who stole 18-wheeler; Source: Pike Co. SO

The Pike County Sheriff's Office, Criminal Investigation's Division, is asking for the public's help identifying and finding the suspect or suspect's who stole a four-wheeler.

The stolen four wheeler is a 2014 Honda TRX 450.

Deputies responded to the resident on Josephine Drive in McComb on March 24 and took the report.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime please call Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.