MSDH alerts some Mississippians about leaked personal, health information

The Mississippi State Department of Health sent a letter to some Mississippi residents notifying them that protected health and personal information had been accidentally released back in January.

The MSDH sent the letters out Monday, notifying clients that on January 30 the department became aware that an employee unknowingly emailed an Excel spreadsheet containing patients’ protected health information such as name, date of birth, social security number or lab results to J Michael Consulting, a contractor for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The information was sent January 25.

Each person who mistakenly received the spreadsheet said they deleted all traces of the email from their inbox and did not share the email or what was in it. The MSDH says it is unlikely that the personal information was viewed by anyone, but because the email was sent unprotected, there is a possibility that it was seen by someone who could misuse it.

The MSDH says it has taken steps to increase security and lessen any harm that could be caused to any individual patient.

Due to insufficient contact information, some clients whose information was included in the spreadsheet may not have received a notification letter. If a client was treated at the Mississippi State Department of Health or any of its clinics in 2017 and is concerned about possible unauthorized disclosure of information, they may contact Nicole Litton or Christin Williams at: 601-576-7874.

The MSDH recommends contacting the three major credit card companies to check your financial information: Equifax (800) 525-6285, Experian (888) 397-3742, and TransUnion (800) 680-7289.

The Mississippi State Department of Health will offer free credit monitoring protection for one year, for clients whose information was included in the spreadsheet.

If any clients have questions or want to sign up for the free service call Nicole Litton or Christin Williams at: 1-866-458-4948 or 601-576-7874.

