MSDH alerts some Mississippians about leaked personal, health information

After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
The incident happened Monday afternoon on the 1100 block of S. Lafayette Street in Shelby, just across the street from Hope Community Church.More >>
The incident happened Monday afternoon on the 1100 block of S. Lafayette Street in Shelby, just across the street from Hope Community Church.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.More >>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
Supporters of Miguel Perez say he should be given mental health treatment for PTSD. Perez turned to drugs to deal with his condition after two tours in Afghanistan.More >>
Supporters of Miguel Perez say he should be given mental health treatment for PTSD. Perez turned to drugs to deal with his condition after two tours in Afghanistan.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>