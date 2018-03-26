Dwan Wakefield's bond set at $275,000

A judge has set bond for one of the suspects in the shooting death of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier.

A Madison County judge set Dwan Wakefield's bond at $275,000. Wakefield is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, accessory after the fact to kidnapping and accessory after the fact to motor vehicle theft.

He was originally released on a $275,000 bond in November 2017.

Frazier was killed after his mother's car was stolen from the parking lot of a Jackson grocery store. He was asleep in the back seat and was shot to death before the car was abandoned near Gluckstadt

D'Allen Washington and Byron McBride are also accused in the kidnapping and murder of Kingston Frazier.

As it stands, all three suspects in the case are currently behind bars. D'Allen Washington pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to kidnapping and faces 20 years in prison with five years suspended.

Byron McBride faces capital murder charges.

