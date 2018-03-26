Ruth's Chris closes doors as Shapley's lawsuit wages on

A popular upscale restaurant at the Renaissance shopping center has closed it's doors, but behind the scenes, a federal lawsuit is brewing over who will take over the space and what name will be used. Source: WLBT

Ruth's Chris has maintained this steak house location for 10 years.

Monday, the drapes are closed and so is the restaurant.

The Vice President of Cooper Restaurants attributes the closure to "changing market dynamics".

Meanwhile, there are legal dynamics swirling in the background.

The original owners of Shapley's have filed a federal lawsuit.

At the the heart of lawsuit is the steakhouses' signature calling card -- the name Shapley's.

In 1998, Shapley's entered into an asset purchase agreement with the defendant Koestler, Incorporated.

According to the lawsuit, the agreement gave exclusive rights to use the name 'Shapley's' or 'Shapley's Restaurant' within a 50 mile radius of Jackson, for a term ending on the date the lease is terminated or if Koestler defaulted.

The lawsuit states the building was leased to the defendant for an initial term of 10 years with the option of renewal through June of 2018.

Plaintiffs claim they own the Shapley's service mark and claim the defendant fraudulently and inappropriately obtained a federal registration for the mark.

The lawsuit suggests the Koestler group plans to to open a restaurant at the Ruth's Chris location and call it Shapley's.

We were unable to reach the current group operating Shapley's restaurant.

