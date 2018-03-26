"I don't even open my windows up for that reason": Vicksburg residents raise "stink" over sewage lagoon

Majorie Kinnebrew and the Beard family both have properties that back up to the Sewage Lagoon in Warren County. A system they say they're fine with when it only puts off the small smell that typically comes with these things, but the stench they've been dealing with the past few months has been unbearable.

Both families have been residents or owners of their land for more than 25 years, longer than the sewage lagoon itself. They say keeping it maintained has been an issue just like the one they're dealing with now.

"At that time, Tyson stepped up to the plate. They skimmed all this grease and yuck off the top of it and trucked it out of here." Jerry Beard said.

It's a smell that carries in every shift of wind, seeps into homes and across to drivers on I-20. A smell so bad that Kinnebrew and Beard prefer not to even have friends over to visit.

"I don't even open my windows up for that reason," Kinnebrew said. "It'll get in the carport, sometimes, and you're like 'Lord have mercy! Is there a dead rat in here?' It'll be that smell."

These residents say they've called the Warren County Port Commission who manage the lagoon, but have been told it doesn't smell or that it will be cleaned out. That's a promise these residents say was now made two months ago.

