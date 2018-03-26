AG Jim Hood investigating Facebook data privacy scandal

Multiple investigations are being launched into Facebook in the wake of its data privacy scandal.

Attorney General Jim Hood is now investigating the company's policies and practices.

The problem was summarized by Facebook in this way: "A quiz app built by a university researcher that leaked Facebook data of millions of people."

That's from an ad taken out by Facebook in newspapers across the country Sunday. But, Attorney General Jim Hood explains it wasn't just the Facebook users who downloaded the app who are potentially impacted in this case.

"Nobody got warned that this app, if you took this psychological exam, your information was used and sold but also your friends' information," said Hood. "And you go, well maybe the user can agree to it. But the friends didn't necessarily agree to it."

Hood has joined 36 other attorneys general in sending a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. They're demanding to know when Facebook learned about the beach of privacy protections.

"People just downloaded this app on Facebook that they thought was fine," added Hood."They clicked on I agree. Nobody ever reads I agree because they make them so long that you're never going to sit there and read all of it."

That's part of the request from the attorneys general, they want to know if the terms of service were clear and understandable.

"People go online and they assume there's some kind of regulatory scheme set up worldwide or some type federal bureaucracy...there's nothing," Hood said. "It's the wild west."

Hood's other concern about this issue is how that data was allegedly utilized.

"Propaganda," he said. "And it was used by foreign sources to provide propaganda through Facebook and other online advertising platforms to target the conspiracy theorists who might believe some propaganda."

Hood says it will eventually take actions by Congress and/or courts to fully force social media companies like Facebook to be held accountable.

Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission also announced it will investigate Facebook because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

