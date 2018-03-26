Driver forces another car into building, hits pedestrian before driving away

A car crashed into a vehicle at Westland Plaza around 2:30 p.m. Source: WLBT

Jackson police are investigating a car accident after a car crashed into a building in the 900 block of Ellis Avenue.

Officers responded to Westland Plaza shortly before 2:30 p.m., where they found that a car had crashed into a building near Kool Smiles.

According to police, a second car driven by a female was following the other car and forced it into the building.

The female suspect's dark colored sedan then struck a female pedestrian before fleeing the scene. The male driver of the crashed vehicle fled on foot.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and her injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Officers are still attempting to gather information about the driver and suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update you when we have more information.

