Allergies on the rise early in the season

Springtime means new growth, but it's also allergy season. Tree, grass and weed pollen are triggers for sufferers.

Monday, Pollen.com listed Jackson as the third worst city in the country for allergy sufferers.

Dr. Chelle Wilhelm, an allergy and immunology specialist with the Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic, started seeing an increase in patients at the beginning of March.

"It's not uncommon to develop symptoms in adulthood," said Wilhelm. "We see that all the time now. We're seeing actually more and more of that. So you don't necessarily have to have had allergies from childhood on".

"Just really stopped up, sneezing, coughing. I have them really bad," said Janie Watson of Brandon as she described her allergy symptoms.

Watson was one of the patients at the Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic going in for a monthly allergy shot.

"Everyone in my family right now is feeling the allergies with the pollen, because it's everywhere," said Watson. "You just have to do what you can do."

Doctors suggest over-the-counter medications and avoiding being outside when possible, but don't let the symptoms linger because they could develop into something worse.

"Allergies and asthma go hand in hand and if you have allergies then you are more prone to go on to develop asthma, particularly in childhood," added Dr. Wilhelm. "So these are things if you are suffering allergies you don't want to ignore them."

Right now, top allergens are oak, juniper and elm.

Rain may bring some temporary relief, but doctors say we have not reached the peak of allergy season.

