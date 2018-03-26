50 Years Later: Students to march to Memphis in Dr. King's memory

Black and white students from Mississippi will march 50 miles to Memphis to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The group is expected to begin the journey later this week.

The 50-mile March to Memphis will take them from near Dundee, Mississippi, to the city where Dr. King was killed on April 4, 1968, to join commemorative events there.

The march has been organized by the PEARSON Foundation, a faith-based mentoring and community service organization based in Pearl. Organizers say the event aims to teach the participants more about civil rights and justice issues, racial reconciliation and healthy racial relations.

"Our hope is to not only honor all that Dr. King achieved, but to be part of continuing his work," PEARSON Foundation President Jarvis Ward. "We want to show how racial justice, economic justice and racial reconciliation can be advanced in and by the next generation."

The young men will discuss issues as they walk. They will also take part in evening community meetings in places where they stay overnight at schools or churches.

The young men are 14 through 19 years old and most are members of PEARSON programs and peers from local schools.

Ward also said, "we will not be walking in anger or protest. We will be walking in honor and in hope, believing that Dr. King's dream of racial justice, economic justice and racial reconciliation can yet one day be realized."

Family, friends and other supporters will join the PEARSON walkers on the final two days of their five day march. Ward's 91-year-old mother, Alice C. Ward, will walk the last mile and a half of the march.

The group will have police escort covering the route with officers from the Pearl Police Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has also extended support according to Ward, to ensure the safety of the marchers.

