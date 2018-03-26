How rare was Jackson State's walkoff triple play?

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
We witnessed something pretty rare on Sunday. Lets rewind to The Reservation, Alcorn State tried to mount a 9th inning comeback on Jackson State. The Braves had 2 runners on with 0 out. But Jesus Santana, Wesley Reyes and Raul Hernandez combine on a 5 - 4 - 3 triple play to end the game.
I did a little bit of research. JSU is the first Division 1 team in five years to record a walkoff triple play in a game. UNC Wilmington did it that year in the NCAA Tournament.
