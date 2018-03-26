How rare was Jackson State's walkoff triple play? - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

How rare was Jackson State's walkoff triple play?

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

We witnessed something pretty rare on Sunday. Lets rewind to The Reservation, Alcorn State tried to mount a 9th inning comeback on Jackson State. The Braves had 2 runners on with 0 out. But Jesus Santana, Wesley Reyes and Raul Hernandez combine on a 5 - 4 -  3 triple play to end the game.

I did a little bit of research. JSU is the first Division 1 team in five years to record a walkoff triple play in a game. UNC Wilmington did it that year in the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly