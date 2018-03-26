Just how rare was Jackson State's walk-off triple play?

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Something pretty rare happened on The Reservation Sunday.
Alcorn State was trying to mount a 9th inning comeback against Jackson State. The Braves had two runners on with zero out, but Jesus Santana, Wesley Reyes and Raul Hernandez combined on a 5-4-3 triple play to end the game.
After a little bit of research, turns out that JSU is the first Division I team in five years to record a walk-off triple play in a game.
UNC Wilmington did it in 2013 in the NCAA Tournament. Here is a clip from that game.
The first place Tigers are 12-4 on the season and 5-1 in conference play.
