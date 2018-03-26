Warren County flooding concerns on the rise

Highway 465 in Warren County reopens tonight as flood waters recede. Parts of the county have been inundated with water from The Mighty Mississippi and backwater flooding. Emergency officials say another round of flooding could be on the way.

Over in Northern Warren County, water is still covering roads and neighborhoods. Emergency officials admit that with rain in the forecast and the Mississippi River expected to rise again, flooding could get worse.

"This year was the perfect storm. We had a river rise and the Corps of Engineers had to close the locks at Steele Bayou, which prevented that rain water from draining out," said Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer. "We also had a tremendous amount of rain this winter. The unfortunate news is the river is going to rise again and depending on how much rain we get in the coming days and weeks, we can see this water here for a long time."

Elfer says floodwaters have already caused a mess in the county.

“There is almost 200-thousand acres under water, mostly agricultural land, but obviously these people live here too,” he said.

“You have to take the good with the bad,” said a Warren County resident.

Over on Floweree Road, water is surrounding one man’s home and he says the flood is having a major impact on his livelihood. He is now praying for drier days.

“The soy beans are going to be late because the water is coming right back up. I think it will be May before any of this water is out where you can farm and that is probably the most frustrating thing,” said the Floweree Road resident.

