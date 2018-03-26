Women's Final Four: MSU/Louisville tipoff time set

Mississippi State punched their ticket to Columbus on Sunday. Tipoff times for the Women's Final Four were revealed Monday night.
The Bulldogs will face Louisville Friday night at 6:00pm Central Time. The national semifinal will be televised on ESPN2.
IT’S OFFICIAL:— MSU W. Basketball (@HailStateWBK) March 27, 2018
Your Kansas City Regional CHAMPS will tip off against Louisville on Friday at 6 p.m. CT! #HailState?? pic.twitter.com/Z9dbpTej1g
MSU is in the Women's Final Four for the 2nd straight season. Their 36-1 record marks the most wins in a season in program history.
The other national semifinal pits undefeated UConn and Notre Dame. All four number 1 seeds advanced to the Final Four for the 4th time in history.
NCAA Women's Final Four (Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena)
National Semifinals
Friday 6:00pm: Mississippi State (36-1) vs. Louisville (36-2)
- TV: ESPN2
Friday 8:00pm: Connecticut (36-0) vs. Notre Dame (33-3)
- TV: ESPN2
National Championship
Sunday 6:00pm: MSU/Louisville winner vs. UConn/ND winner
- TV: ESPN
