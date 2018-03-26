McComb National Guard sent off in special way

Military send-offs are not fun to watch—especially for families—but McComb's 155th infantry regiment were sent off in a more fun way.

The national guard unit was sent off with a parade.

The regiment marched and was the focal point of a celebration, instead of sorrow. They marched from their barracks to McComb High School football field, where they were greeted by their families, the mayor and a small ceremony.

The life of families in the military can be hard, but as soon as people walked onto the field, a small table greeted them as they walked by.

The Pike County military support group talked with families, and had goodies to give away. Erin Crawford of the Family Readiness Group was there to help and talk with families before and after the ceremony.

"People just need to know that they're not alone in this. We're there for them with whatever they need. It's not easy to have a loved one go away and serve," said Crawford. "We are the connection to if somebody needs help as in a car breaks down, or a refrigerator broke, or if there's a family situation, like either financially or where they need emotional help. They'll call me, and I'll get them to the right resource that can benefit them as well, and kind of guide them in the right direction."

The regiment will be deployed to Fort Bliss, Texas, and a part of Operation Desert Shield in the Middle East.

