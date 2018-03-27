4 Ole Miss hosting #14 Southern Miss Tuesday in top 15 clash

Ole Miss and Southern Miss are both moving up in the polls. The Rebels are number 4 in the nation after a SEC series win. The Golden Eagles are number 14 after winning 2 of 3 on the road.

We'll have red and blue versus black and gold Tuesday in Oxford. Jordan Fowler and JC Keys are your starting pitchers for a top 15 clash. Both head coaches broke down their opponents.

Mike Bianco on #14 Southern Miss

"Real good club, top 15 club, a team that hosted a regional last year that returns a lot of players of that team. When you look at them statistically, they look similar to last year. They do all three phases really well. Certainly going to be a huge challenge."



Scott Berry on #4 Ole Miss

"30 home runs right now through 25 games. 61 doubles, they're hitting .299 so it's pretty balanced. Pitching staff that certainly has shutdown ability there. So what you see, their record, certainly reflects everything that you see in the numbers."

#4 Ole Miss hosts #14 Southern Miss Tuesday at 6:30pm. The game will be streamed online at ESPN3.com.